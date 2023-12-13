US announces new sanctions on Russia’s weapons suppliers as Zelenskyy visits Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is hitting hundreds of people and firms around the globe with new economic and diplomatic sanctions as the U.S. targets third-country contributors that are equipping Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions stretch from Russia to China to Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The latest round of sanctions landed as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Washington to make an appeal for more financial support as his nation defends against the Russian invasion that will enter its third year in February. The financial penalties which have rendered Russia the most sanctioned country in the world but have yet to deliver a knockout punch to Russia’s economy.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.