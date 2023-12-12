Palestinians expect a high vote in UN General Assembly demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinians are expecting a high vote for a U.N. General Assembly resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. They say it will demonstrate widespread global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war. After the United States vetoed a resolution in the Security Council on Friday demanding a humanitarian cease-fire, Arab and Islamic nations called for an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly on Tuesday to vote on a resolution making the same demand. Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but they are an important reflection of world opinion. The assembly vote is expected to reflect the growing isolation of the United States as it refuses to join demands for a cease-fire.

