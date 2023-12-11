Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of six-story Bronx apartment building collapses
By JOSEPH B. FREDERICK, JENNIFER PELTZ and JAKE OFFENHARTZ
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Firefighters are searching a mound of rubble after a six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building has collapsed, leaving apartments exposed like a stack of shelves. There are no reports of injuries as of early evening Monday. But authorities say they’ll keep scouring the debris until they’re sure no one is trapped. Firefighters are using a search dog, a robotic dog and at least one drone in their search. Officials are looking into what caused the collapse Monday afternoon. The a six-story, 1927 building has been undergoing facade repairs. Buildings Commissioner James Oddo says there were seven unresolved violations pending at the property, but they weren’t structural.