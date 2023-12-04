Magnitude 5.1 earthquake felt widely across Big Island of Hawaii; no damage or risk of tsunami

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake on the Big Island of Hawaii was felt widely but there have been no reports of damage or injury. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says the earthquake hit at 5:54 p.m. Monday near the Kilauea volcano. Officials say the initial quake and a magnitude 3.0 aftershock were not related to volcanic activity. Aftershocks are likely to continue. There is no risk of a tsunami. People across much of the island reported feeling the shaking.

