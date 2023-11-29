Santa Barbara’s Community Environmental Council recruits next class of climate stewards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Through its 9 week weekly online program, the Climate Stewards Certification Program is teaching students about the science behind climate change and empowering them to take action locally.

The CEC is the first and only nonprofit on the Central Coast to deliver this program.

“What separates this from like your average environmental studies class is that there's a really strong focus on the social sciences. So we start with the psychology of climate. How do we feel about it? … Then it rolls into communication. So how do you effectively communicate climate to people? And then it goes into the science of climate change, the impacts on California, and then resilience,” said CEC Director of Climate Change Kathi King.

Weekend field trips bring the online learning to life and create opportunities for students to connect with their peers.

“We've done California Coastal Cleanup Day Beach cleanups. So just getting us together, getting us outside, and also understanding that connection to nature and that desire to protect nature,” said King.

Over 130 students have completed this program which is now in its third year.

“This course gives folks the tools they need to confidently have difficult conversations around climate. Explain complex processes…and it provides an outlet for them to think creatively about the solutions to the climate crisis with peers that are just as interested in this topic as they are,” said Climate Stewards Alumni Roshiel Ramirez.

The next Climate Stewards course begins January 31st and ends on March 27th.

Interested candidates can learn more through Thursday’s free webinar, which you can find here.