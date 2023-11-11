There’s another wildfire burning in Hawaii. This one is destroying irreplaceable rainforest on Oahu

HONOLULU (AP) — A wildfire burning in a remote Hawaii rainforest is underscoring a new reality for the normally lush island state just a few months after a devastating blaze on a neighboring island leveled an entire town and killed at least 99 people. No one was injured and no homes burned in the latest fire, which scorched mountain ridges on Oahu. But the flames wiped out irreplaceable forestland that’s home to nearly two dozen fragile species. Severe drought fueled by climate change is creating fire in Hawaii where it’s almost never been before. This blaze on Oahu’s wet, windward side is unusual.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.