Election might not settle Connecticut mayor’s race upended by video of ballot box stuffing

The people of Bridgeport, Connecticut, have cast their ballots for mayor knowing there’s a chance the results won’t actually settle the election. A judge last week tossed out the results of the Democratic mayoral primary and ordered a new one, citing “mishandled” absentee ballots. That set up the most bizarre of the mayoral contests held across the state Tuesday. Both Democrats who competed in the primary were on the ballot again for the general election. In other contests, voters in Connecticut’s smallest city, Derby, elected a Democrat as mayor after the Republican vote was split by the incumbent mayor and the challenger who beat him in the Republican primary.

