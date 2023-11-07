BU finds Ibram X. Kendi’s antiracist research center managed funds properly, despite turmoil

Boston University said Tuesday that its initial inquiry into the antiracist research center run by best-selling author and academic Ibram X. Kendi found no issues with how it managed its finances. After the announcement, Kendi said he was eager to get back to work. The university launched the inquiry into the financials of the BU Center for Antiracist Research, or CAR, in September, after acknowledging the organization was laying off about half of its staff and changing its operating model. BU’s chief financial officer and treasurer, Gary Nicksa, said in a statement on the university’s website, that its auditors concluded that the center’s financial management of its grants and gifts was appropriate.

