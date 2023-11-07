Activist hands ICC evidence he says implicates Belarus president in transfer of Ukrainian children

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An exiled Belarus activist has presented a second dossier of evidence to the International Criminal Court that he says proves the personal involvement of President Alexander Lukashenko in the illegal transfer of children to Belarus from Russian-occupied towns in Ukraine. Pavel Latushka, a former Belarusian culture minister, said some of the new information came from “insiders” in Belarus. The foreign affairs ministry in Belarus did not comment. Lukashenko earlier this year rejected Latushka’s accusations as “madness” and argued that Belarus has temporarily hosted the children to help them recover from the war’s trauma.

