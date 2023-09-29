Federal prosecutors press Trump gag order request as judge sets hearing for arguments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are pressing their case for a limited gag order on former President Donald Trump. They are citing what they say is a continuing pattern of incendiary and intimidating statements in the case charging him with scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team earlier this month requested an order aimed at reining in Trump’s attacks on people involved in the case. Trump’s lawyers have objected to the request, and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday set courtroom arguments for October 16. In a motion Friday evening, prosecutors noted an episode earlier this week in which he admired a Glock handgun during a visit to a gun store.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.