Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump in Georgia becomes the first defendant to take a plea deal

ATLANTA (AP) — A bail bondsman charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others has become the first defendant in the Georgia election interference case to accept a plea deal with prosecutors. Scott Hall pleaded guilty in court on Friday to five counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties, all misdemeanors. He will receive five years of probation and agreed to testify in further proceedings. Prosecutors accused him of participating in a breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County. Hall is one of the lower-level players in the indictment alleging a wide-ranging scheme to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory. But the plea deal nonetheless is a major development.

