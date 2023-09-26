Indiana man sentenced to 195 years in prison for killing 3 people

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a central Indiana man to 195 years in prison on his convictions of three counts of murder in the 2021 execution-style slayings of three people. A jury on Aug. 29 found 42-year-old Chad Grimball of Thorntown guilty in the slayings of 42-year-old Larry Stogsdill Jr.; Stogsdill’s 20-year-old son, Brannon Martin; and Martin’s 19-year-old girlfriend, Grace Bishop. Officers found their bodies on Sept. 8, 2021, at a Lebanon apartment. All three had been shot in the head. A probable cause affidavit said Grimball’s DNA was found on cigarette butts in a kitchen ashtray in the apartment.

