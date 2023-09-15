Millions under storm watches and warnings as Hurricane Lee bears down on New England and Canada
By DAVID SHARP, ROBERT F. BUTAKY and PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Millions of people are under storm watches and warnings as Hurricane Lee churns towards shore, bearing down on New England and eastern Canada with heavy winds, high seas and rain. The storm is expected to make landfall Saturday in Nova Scotia in Canada but its immense size means areas hundreds of miles from its center could see dangerous winds and flooding rains. In New England, cruise ships found refuge at berths in Portland, Maine, on Friday while lobstermen pulled their costly traps from the water and hauled their boats inland, leaving some harbors looking like ghost towns.