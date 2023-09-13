Vivek Ramaswamy proposes mass federal layoffs as more GOP hopefuls look to slash US government

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy says he wants to reduce the federal employee headcount by half in his first year in office and by 75% during his first term if he makes it to the White House. Ramaswamy on Wednesday gave a speech at the America First Policy Institute and laid out a plan to also shut down five federal agencies, which include the FBI and the Department of Education. He said he would also eliminate the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Food and Nutrition Service.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.