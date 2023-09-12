Defense Department awards $20.6 million to support nickel prospecting in Minnesota and Michigan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Department of Defense has awarded $20.6 million to developers of the proposed Talon nickel mine in Minnesota under a program to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals. The defense funds will support prospecting work in Minnesota and Michigan. They follow a $114 million grant by the Department of Energy last year to help build Talon Metals’ ore processing plant in North Dakota. Talon says it will use the money to accelerate its efforts to find more high-grade nickel deposits, primarily in Upper Michigan. The federal support stands in contrast to the Biden administration’s efforts to block two other copper-nickel mining projects in Minnesota.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.