Local officials join Labor Day picnic— say striking benefits everyone long term

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Santa Barbara County's Democratic Party organized its annual Labor Day picnic.



The community came together Monday afternoon at Tucker’s Grove Park to highlight the solidarity that has existed between the Democratic party and labor unions since the 1930s.



This national holiday celebrates the American Labor Movement, particularly unions and the work that they did to create better workplace conditions, wages, and benefits.



“Weekends came from somewhere… Vacation time came from somewhere, and it came from unions organizing and agitating for labor rights, not just for union members, but for all people in the workforce,” said County Supervisor Das Williams.



Monday is a day to celebrate the wins of workers and to reflect on the progress that needs to be made.



“It's not just about wages and benefits and working conditions. It's it's systemic issues like housing… Teachers are being pushed out of this community from a lack of housing. They can’t afford what housing is here,” said Santa Barbara Democratic Party Chair Darcel Elliott.



From the Writers’ Strike in Los Angeles to last year's T.A. strike at UCSB, the community says there is great power in solidarity.

“Amazon and Apple are running the show and they're not letting this be settled… If you took away all the people who work in Hollywood from Santa Barbara, you'd find a huge diminishment in the economy and into the tone of the town,” said Writers Guild Member and Santa Barbara resident Mark Rosenthal.

“You see benefits from us actually working. Like if TAs aren't working then they don't have people to teach classes, they don't have people to submit grades. If researchers aren't working, they don't have research to get grant money. UC suffers when workers aren't working,” said Raj Chaklashiya, who advocated for the UCSB Teachers Assistants.

Organizers here say striking puts pressure on corporations and policymakers— a pressure that can lead to major public policy changes that benefit everyone involved.