States and families wrestle over compassion in transgender youth care bans in Tennessee, Kentucky

Questions over which side was being more compassionate emerged as a key tension in a federal appeals court, which heard arguments on whether to block transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care in Kentucky and Tennessee. Supporters of trans kids being able to get puberty blockers and hormone therapy argued that it is safe, necessary health care that’s backed by every major medical group. Advocates of state-level bans on children seeking the care countered that these are experimental and life-altering procedures that young people shouldn’t be exposed to. Friday’s hearing comes amid a flurry of rulings this week stemming from disputes over limits on transgender and LGBTQ+ rights.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press

