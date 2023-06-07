The 2023 Old Spanish Days pin should bring you some Fiesta luck

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A horseshoe has a functional purpose but many people look to it for good luck. That may come your way with this year's 2023 Old Spanish Days Fiesta pin.

In the shape of a horseshoe it says 1924- Let's Fiesta - 2023 on it.

At the Carriage and Western Art Museum a large scale version of the horseshoe was set up for a presentation of the pin by El Presidente David Bolton.

He said it has links back to European cultures.

"The horseshoe in the Middle East, in Spain, Italy, Germany and the Balkans, and all of Latin America points down sending out luck all around your house preventing evil from coming in and sharing luck with all of those around you," said Bolton. "In England and Ireland the horseshoe points up bringing in luck. So the horseshoe means so much to so many people."

The horseshoe pin is available at the Old Spanish Days Office (in the Carriage Museum), at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum and at the ACE Home Improvement Center.

It will also be available at the Fiesta Ranchera celebration June 15th at Stow House in Goleta.

(More video, photos and details will be added later.)