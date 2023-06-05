Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara hits record breaking $925,000 grants for nonprofits

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An all women’s nonprofit organization is hitting record numbers in grants throughout Santa Barbara.

The Women's Fund of Santa Barbara is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization.

This year, they’re seeing a higher demand for financial support throughout the community.

While volunteers prepare meals for “food from the heart” in Santa Barbara, directors of the nonprofit say their organization’s 1991 Ford truck was getting too old to make deliveries.

"The whole program started with the truck and so we were hoping to replace that truck before it died on us," said executive director Steven Sharp of Food from the Heart.

So the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara stepped in.

"The truck is 30 years old and so we’re so excited that we are able to give them the funds to purchase a new truck … that’s going to impact so many families," said board chair Jamie Dufek of the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara.

This year, the Women’s Fund gave a record-breaking $925,000 in grants to ten local organizations.

“The money is going to help those in our community who most need our our help … and that is women and children and families," said communications co-chair Kerry Parker of the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara.

While it’s been a busy year for women’s fund they’re hoping to break another record next year.

“I think that we’re all just really excited and proud to be members of the women’s fund … because we’re able to give grants and have an impact in such a large way … that we would not be able to do individually, but we can do collectively as a group of women in town," said Dufek.

For the first time in its history, the Women’s Fund invited 150 local agencies to submit their project ideas in a single year.

To date, the organization has given out more than 10 million dollars in grants since 2004.

"We are super grateful … they really look carefully at the organization before approving a grant so it really says a lot about our growth … where we are today that they approved this grant," said Sharp.

"We hope that the grass that we give every year inspire women to join the organization and contribute to our Mission," said Dufek.

Next year, the group celebrates its 20th year with more than 1,000 members.

For more information on how you can support the Women's Fund and other nonprofit organizations, log onto: https://womensfundsb.org/.