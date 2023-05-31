China and key US partner Singapore agree to top-level defense hotline

SINGAPORE (AP) — China and Singapore have laid the groundwork for a hotline between the two countries that would establish a high-level communications link between Beijing and a close American partner in Asia at a time when Chinese tensions with Washington are high and dialogue has stalled. Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu signed a memorandum of understanding Friday with his Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Hen to work toward establishing the secure telephone link. Singapore says both countries’ defense establishments “interact regularly through bilateral and multilateral exercises” and that Li’s visit underscores “long-standing, warm and friendly” relations. At the same time, Singapore is a close military and economic partner of the United States.

By SYAWALLUDIN ZAIN and DAVID RISING Associated Press

