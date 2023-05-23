Skip to Content
Turkish strike kills 3 Yazidi militiamen in northern Iraq, local officials say

By SALAR SALIM and NEZIR SINJARI
SINJAR, Iraq (AP) — Local officials say a Turkish strike in northern Iraq killed three Yazidi militiamen and wounded three others. The militia group, YBS, have disputed that account saying none of its fighters were killed in the strike on Tuesday, but that a shepherd died. According to the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdish government, the early morning strike in the district of Sinjar targeted a headquarters of the Shingal Resistance Units, or YBS. Naif Shemo, head of the Sinjar Yazidi council, says that the area targeted by Turkish drones was an abandoned Yazidi village where most of the houses had been previously destroyed by the militant Islamic State group.

