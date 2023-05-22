Vets trying to save a special Vietnam war helicopter after 30 years of displays

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was involved in the most important responses during the Vietnam War, but now there's another challenge for a Huey helicopter in the hands of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 218.

The Santa Barbara vets have been told by the Department of Defense, the Huey can no longer be on a trailer and taken to special events. It has to be in a permanent display, with lights and security.

It's been often used in parades as a reminder of what was used in the war and as an educational display.

Ed Foster is a Vietnam vet who has seen the helicopter in many areas. "We've been able to take it to parades in Santa Barbara, static displays all over the county, up to Santa Maria and down to Carpinteri. At some point if we don't find a place for it they will designate someone else to take it away."

There are about 7000 of the Huey helicopters that flew in Vietnam and they were deployed between 1965 and 1975.

The vets want the public's help to find a permanent site to save it.

Foster says, "it would be a reminder that we could use to insure that the generations to come don't forget the conflict and the contribution that the Army pilots made to that war"

"It meant mail, it mean medivac, it meant movies, it meant food. It meant almost everything to us. So when we hear one it has a special place in our heart," said Peirson.

Vietnam Army Veteran Captain Joe Danely was one of the pilots. "Our primary mission was to put them (troops) in, resupply them and pull them out." He was in Vietnam in 1965 and again in 1967-68.

Danely said here, it was even brought to car shows, such as the State Street Nationals. "A lot of people saw it, especially young kids, they really got a kick climbing in, sitting in it, making the noises."

Foster agreed saying, "thousands of kids have enjoyed seeing the helicopter and we as members of the VVA chapter have enjoyed educating the people on the Vietnam War."

(For more information go to: Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 218)