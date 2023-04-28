Qatar to host 2027 World Cup in men’s basketball

GENEVA (AP) — Qatar has landed the hosting rights to another World Cup as it continues its quest to bring the Olympics to the tiny country. The International Basketball Federation has picked Qatar to host the 2027 edition of its marquee men’s World Cup. There was no vote between competing bids. FIBA says Doha will stage every game in the 32-team event. Qatar faced fierce criticism during a 12-year construction project for last year’s soccer World Cup because of its treatment of migrant laborers. FIBA made no reference to labor or human rights issues in announcing its decision on the eve of the 2023 tournament draw.

