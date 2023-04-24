Rally 4 Kids crosses the finish line to another successful year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dozens of classic and exotic cars toured 155 miles of Santa Barbara County roads on Saturday to raise money for the United Boys and Girls Clubs. The field of cars included Porsches, Ferrari's, Aston Martin, McLaren and many more. The drivers and their navigators had to follow a pre-determined route and stop at various destinations to participate in challenges including feeding ostriches and surviving dodge ball.

Michael Baker, CEO of United Boys and Girls Club of SBC, firing up the teams at the starting line.

The cars left in waves from Deckers Headquarters in Goleta on Saturday morning and ended the rally at the United Boys and Girls Club in Santa Barbara by mid afternoon. The event wrapped up with a Riviera Nights Gala at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort that night. Many of the cars, still covered in splattered bugs from the drive, were on display on the lawn.

Rally cars parked on the lawn at the Gala event

The event raised almost $382,000 for the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. The money raised will benefit kids all over the county from Lompoc, Solvang, Buellton, Santa Maria, Goleta, Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Camp Whittier. The Clubs give many kids a place to go after school when their parents are working. They can play with other kids, get help with their homework or just have some down time. Many of the kids say the United Boys and Girls Clubs are their home away from home.

"When I think of 'Rally 4 Kids' one word comes to mind, impact! This event has helped the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County to fulfill our mission year after year. Our organizational mission is: 'To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.'" wrote Michael Baker, CEO United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

Baker said they are still hoping to meet their goal of $400,000. Click here if you would like to contribute and support the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.