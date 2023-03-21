1st US Army garrison on NATO’s east flank formed in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister and U.S. military officials have attended a ceremony to establish the first U.S. Army garrison on NATO’s eastern flank amid the war in neighboring Ukraine. Many thousand U.S. troops are stationed in Poland and in other nations on NATO’s eastern flank as a deterrent force. Some of them are also overseeing the military support being offered to Ukraine by foreign countries. The garrison established Tuesday in Poznan comes from an upgrade of the existing Area Support Group Poland. It will provide command and infrastructure support to U.S. troops stationed in Poland. It is the eighth U.S. Army permanent garrison in Europe.

