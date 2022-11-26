Atascadero rallies past Pioneer Valley to win CIF-CS D5 title

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Once the Greyhounds grabbed the momentum they raced right on by Pioneer Valley.

After spotting their Panthers a 13-0 first quarter lead, Atascadero dominated the rest of the way and beat PV 27-13 to claim the CIF-Central Section Division V championship.

It is first CIF crown for the program in 26 years.

It was a rough start for Atascadero as two early turnovers led to two Pioneer Valley rushing touchdowns by Anthony Arias.

He scored on runs of 1 and 25 yards to put PV up 13-0.

But the Hounds comeback started in the second quarter as Kane Cooks fired a strike to Kaleb Pryor and the catch and carry went for a 41-yard touchdown, Atascadero trailed 13-6 at half.

After a Panthers fumble in the third quarter the Greyhounds were back in the end zone as Cooks scored on a 19-yard quarterback keeper, the PAT was good to tie it at 13.

The game stay tied until the fourth quarter when the Greyhounds scored on a 4th and goal at the 1-yard line as Cooks plunged forward to give Atascadero their first lead of the night at 20-13.

They added another late touchdown and soon after that they were lifting the CIF championship plaque.

Dave Alley has a full recap in the video.