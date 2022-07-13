3rd arrest made in alleged Colorado election security breach

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado officials say the former elections manager for a county clerk indicted on charges of tampering with voting equipment has been arrested on allegations that she was part of the alleged scheme.

Sandra Brown served as elections manager for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists.

Authorities say Brown turned herself in Monday after a warrant was issued for her arrest on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant.

She was released the next day and couldn’t be reached to comment.

Court records don’t say if Brown has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.