Oxnard police investigate possible kidnapping

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police officers are investigating a possible kidnapping.

The police department was called to Harbor Boulevard around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. A woman who lives outside of Ventura County contacted police about the possible kidnapping.

Investigators learned the victim was possibly being held in a home on Harbor Boulevard, not far from Oxnard Beach Park.

While investigators were at the scene, a car left the home and was stopped by officers. Five people in the car were detained and taken to the Oxnard Police Department.

Police then searched the home and two more people were detained.

Investigators found the potential victim unharmed, but police are still trying to determine if a kidnapping did occur.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.