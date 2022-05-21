Fate of 2,500 Ukrainian POWs from steel plant stirs concern

By ELENA BECATOROS, OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN

Associated Press

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — As the West rallies behind Ukraine in its war with Russia, Polish President Andrzej Duda has arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit. Duda’s office says he will address Ukraine’s parliament on Sunday. Poland has welcomed millions of Ukrainian refugees and is a strong supporter of the country’s desire to join the European Union. The fate of the nearly 2,500 Ukrainian fighters taken prisoner at the Mariupol steel plant is a growing concern. A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine says they are sure to face tribunals. Their family members have pleaded for them to be given rights as prisoners of war.