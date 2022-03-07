Cruise ships are expected to return this month in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Expect to see cruise ships returning to Santa Barbara this month.

The Harbor Commission and Waterfront Department have supported the new COVID protocols for cruise ships after two years without them.

The last cruise ship came to the area on March 4, 2020, just as the pandemic hit.

The next cruise ship is scheduled for March 16.

The city says the cruise ship schedule for Spring calls for 17 ships to arrive.

It brings a strong economic boost to the waterfront economy through special fees, and to the city overall with thousands of people taking tours and visiting local businesses.

The Santa Barbara City Council will discuss the cruise ship rules going forward at its Tuesday meeting.