Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer from Newbury Park dies at 22

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Stanford University women's soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer died at the age of 22.

The death occurred in on-campus housing but no cause was announced.

Stanford is providing assistance with anyone affected by her death.

Meyer played soccer at Newbury Park High School and also kicked on the football team.

She also played soccer on the Eagles Club team in Camarillo.

Meyer made two massive saves on penalty kicks in the 2019 National Championship game against North Carolina which was won by Stanford.