Giving Tuesday offers alternative to consumer culture

GOLETA, Calif.

After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, there is Giving Tuesday.

The Animal Shelter Assistance Program known as ASAP Cats raised more than $5000 during its Facebook Fundraiser on Tuesday.

ASAP Cats also helped some college students locate their lost cat Boba.

Pet House in Goleta donated to the county shelter and sent an employee to pick up reptiles in need of homes.

County shelter supervisor Donny Stephens said donations to the Pet Resource Center (care4paws.org/petassistance) helps nonprofits such as Buns.

It also helps pet owners in need during the pandemic.

"These are all organizations that have come together to provide resources for the public, so even if you can't give or you would like to find other ways of giving this is a nice way, you can give supplies for people in need. If people need something they can come to one our locations," said Stephens.

The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network (sbwcn.org) received $5,000 towards an electric golf cart on its wish list.

David Postada is a volunteer who rescued two birds on Tuesday.

The Big Easy Catering Company owner also made time to donate to Hurricane Ida relief efforts in Louisiana.

One805 (one805.org) known for its Kick Ash Bash and live fundraisers welcomed Giving Tuesday donations, too.

The money raised will fulfill first responder grants in the new year.

Giving Tuesday offers people a chance to counter the consumer culture

Some people who had never heard of the Giving Tuesday until today said they like the idea that began as a fundraiser for a Y in New York in 2012.

Most people have a favorite nonprofit and those nonprofits count on the generosity on Giving Tuesday and throughout the year.

We will have more on Giving Tuesday on the news tonight.