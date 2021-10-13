Wednesday evening forecast October 13th

News

Daytime highs are warming through Saturday, due to high pressure aloft and strengthening offshore flow. Breezy to gusty winds remain with, a Santa Ana wind event likely Thursday and Friday impacting Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.



Strong northerly winds are expected around the Alisal fire tonight, with a change in wind direction into Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect across southern Santa Barbara County through Thursday at 3 AM. North winds are expected to range between 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Winds will then shift northeast prompting a minor Santa Ana wind event.



Temperatures will warm an additional 5 degrees into Thursday. Daytime highs near the coast will warm the in the 70s to 80s, with 80s to 90s inland.



Santa Ana winds will peak on Friday, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Temperatures will warm with very dry conditions. Due to this activity a Red Flag Warning will be in effect along Ventura County from Friday morning until Saturday night.



Offshore trends will turn slightly onshore by late Saturday resulting in much cooler temperatures by Sunday. This will bring a 10 to up 20 degree cool down to most areas, with cooling into early next week.