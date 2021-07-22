Santa Barbara County Foodbank returns to in-person cooking and other educational classes for youth

News

SOLVANG, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Foodbank is gearing up to reopen its after school cooking classes for youth.

The organization's cooking and nutrition education has been limited throughout the pandemic.

As the new academic year kicks in, instructors with the foodbank's cooking classes are looking forward to a full roster of educational activities.

Instructors share why these classes prove to be highly educational for the health and wellness of kids in the community.

Any organizations serving kids pre-school through grade 8 can partner with the foodbank to host nutrition education and cooking programs.