Area firefighters in Northern California on multiple mutual aid assignments

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara City firefighters are among the front line responders from the Central Coast now assisting fire crews in multiple Northern California fires.

Santa Barbara crews have been at the Beckworth Complex fire in the Plumas National Forest and the Dixie fire in Butte County.

Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Carpinteria and Montecito are working together.

According to InciWeb (Incident Information) The Beckwourth Complex fire is not expected to move outside its current perimeter. The fire remains at 105,348 acres and is now 88% contained. Crews are finding and extinguishing pockets of lingering heat that are within 100 to 300 feet—depending on terrain—from the containment line. As the fire is increasingly contained, crews, equipment, and other resources are being reassigned to other incidents or returning to their home units for rest between mobilizations. Widespread smoke from the Dixie Fire continues to affect Susanville. A group of initial-attack firefighters is prepositioned on the west side of the fire, allowing for a rapid response to new fires. Last evening, night-shift firefighters quickly mobilized and contained a new lightning-caused fire west of the Beckwourth Complex. In areas where the fire is contained, crews and equipment have begun fire-suppression repair work.

The Sugar Fire within the Beckwourth Complex is remaining within its perimeter of over 60 miles of containment lines. Occasional smoke may be visible as unburned vegetation well within the perimeter smolders. Firefighters continue to monitor and patrol the entire fire perimeter.

The Beckwourth Complex is comprised of the Dotta Fire and the Sugar Fire. The Dotta Fire was ignited by lightning on June 30 near Dotta Canyon on the Beckwourth Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest. On July 2, the Sugar Fire started by lightning west of Sugarloaf Peak. These two fires are being managed as one incident, which is also called a complex.

The Dixie Fire is east of Paradise and above Lake Oroville. It is 59,984 acres, with a containment of 15%.

