Tuesday evening forecast January 5th

The region will remain under partly to mostly clear skies through much of this week. Along with breezy north to northeast winds expected to remain sub-advisory. Daytime highs will remain near or slightly above average with high surf across the beaches.

A High Surf Warning remains in effect across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Central Coast until Wednesday morning. High surf of 15 to 20 feet is possible along with dangerous rip currents.

While a High Surf Advisory is in effect along Ventura County until Saturday evening. High surf of 8 to 11 feet will be possible especially across the west facing beaches.

Daytime highs along the coastal and interior valleys will warm in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few systems will break before arriving to San Luis Obispo County but we could still have more high level clouds roll on through.

As offshore trends weaken temperatures will begin to cool on Friday with increasing clouds. A through will also bring a slight chance of rain to San Luis Obispo County with conditions clearing away into Saturday.