Vandenberg Air Force Base wants students to shoot for the stars

VANDENGERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. -- Vandenberg Air Force Base launched their new education initiative Wednesday. It’s called STARBASE.

It’s an after school program for fifth graders in the Lompoc Unified School District.

It's designed to get students involved in STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Vandenberg Air Force Base commander Col. Anthony Mastalir said STARBASE's goal is, "To inspire young minds."

Tonya Troup-Spurlock is the STARBASE program director. She said fifth graders are the right age to introduce to STEM programs.

"Often you find, especially girls, at this age, are not confident in their math and science skills," said Troup-Spurlock. "But due to STARBASE's structure, not only do we talk about it we do it."

Instructors say that teaching is geared towards hands on learning so the students can see the practical use of STEM in everyday life.

STARBASE Vandenberg Instructor, Celeste Taylor, said the students are enjoying the program.

"We also let them know like, hey it's okay if you're not familiar with any of this material," said Taylor. "This is what this program is for. We're introducing it to you. So with that pressure being off they're like more into it. They're like oh yeah I can mess up? I'm like yeah, that's part, that's science. Science is trying it making a mistake and then mixing it again."

The students will learn molecular compounds, computer programming, basic engineering and math. There will be a limited number of kids in the classroom. Masks are required, and students will be spaced apart.

Taylor said she's excited to be in the STARBASE classroom having graduated from a similar program in South Carolina.

"I think it's the reason why I like science," said Taylor. "I think it's the reason why I majored in biology. Because I was introduced to it at such an early age, like I wanted more of it. So I just pursued my passion in science."

The base hopes students excel at STEm classes and go on to pursue a career in those fields.

