Project Understanding’s Food Pantry running low

VENTURA, Calif. - A nonprofit organization in Ventura that helps many low income families with food is running low on their supply.

The shelves at Project Understanding Food Pantry are normally well-stocked, but that isn’t the case anymore.

“It is a bit concerning with the shortage of food in the grocery stores, on the shelves,” said Brandy Beesley, CEO at Project Understanding. “We rely so heavily on these organizations to supply us with the food for our pantry.”

Project Understanding is a nonprofit organization in Ventura that provides resources and food to those in need. The food pantry provides boxes of food to nearly 60 families a day.

“We pick up from about 15 grocery chains daily to fill our shelves with food, so the shortage in the grocery stores is going to impact us,” said Beesley.

“400 pounds of produce that we normally pick up from one store, we are literally picking up 40 pounds,” said Wayne Hayward, who is the Pantry Manager at Project Understanding. “That is really affecting our customers.”

Project Understanding is expecting the food donations to decrease even more. Now they are asking for the public's help.

“We are going to rely on the community’s support not only financial, but with food donations in order for us to sustain the demand to remain a strong resource for the community at this time,” said Beesley.

“I do not believe we should be hoarding as much food because it is taking an impact on the lower income families that are out there that actually need it as well,” said Hayward.

The nonprofit will still provide local families with as much food as possible during this time. But they are changing the way they distribute food.

“We will no longer be lining up inside the food pantry,” said Beesley. “Our clients will be lined up outside where our volunteers will come and get their list and shop for them. Then the box of food will be handed out in the back door. This creates some social distancing for our clients, staff and volunteers.”

If you would like to donate to Project Understanding you can text “Cause” to 91999.