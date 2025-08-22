Caltrans Begins Pavement Rehabilitation Project on State Route 150 in Santa Paula

Below is a press release from CalTrans regarding a pavement rehabilitation project in Santa Paula

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Caltrans announces the start of a pavement rehabilitation project on State Route 150 (SR-150) near State Route 126 (SR-126) to just north of Bridge Road in the city of Santa Paula.

The SR-150 Santa Paula Pavement Project will improve over 3 miles of roadway and enhance accessibility, safety, and traffic operations. The work will repair aging pavement to extend its life and improve ride quality. Additional improvements include:

Reconstruction and upgrades to 54 ADA-compliant curb ramps

Construction of 9,000 feet of new bike lanes and routes

Installation of accessible pedestrian signals and touchless push buttons

Upgrades to four traffic signals and 17 lighting systems

Installation of a traffic monitoring station and new crosswalk visibility enhancements

Replacement of existing guardrail

Construction will begin near Bridge Road and move south toward SR-126. Early work will include utility marking, surveying, and placement of construction signage during regular daytime hours. Lane closures may follow. Major roadway excavation and resurfacing will occur during weekday overnight hours to minimize traffic disruptions. At least one lane will remain open in each direction during night work to maintain access for local commuters and businesses.

The total project cost is $18.9 million, and construction is scheduled to conclude by spring 2027. Caltrans urges travelers to be mindful of construction crews, use alternate routes when possible, and follow posted signs. For real-time traffic updates and closure alerts, visit Caltrans QuickMap.

To receive updates on this project, please fill out the Santa Paula Pavement Rehabilitation Form or visit website.