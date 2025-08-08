Santa Maria Regional Transit Offers Free Rides for Back-To-School

Below is a press release from the City of Santa Maria regarding free Santa Maria Regional Transit rides for the back-to-school season

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) is helping local families get ready for the new school year by offering free rides on all SMRT routes, starting from Monday, August 11th to Friday, August 22nd, which aligns with the first two weeks of school in Santa Maria.

The back-to-school season can be an exciting and stressful time for parents and students, with many families juggling school drop-offs and their own daily commutes. By making all rides free the first two weeks of school, SMRT aims to make school commuting easier for students and parents/guardians.

“SMRT has seen an average of 22 percent increase in ridership year-over-year the last four years. Public transit has been particularly popular with families with high school and junior high students,” Transit Services Manager Gamaliel Anguiano said. “This fall school year is looking to be another busy season, and we are happy to welcome back students into the ridership mix.”

All of Santa Maria’s high schools are served by public transit. Options include:

Pioneer Valley High School: served by Routes 2, 3, 9 and 13x

Santa Maria High School: served by Routes 4, 11A and 11B

Righetti, Saint Joseph and Delta High Schools: served by Routes 6 and 12x

Allan Hancock Community College: served by Routes 5, 7, 20 and 30

At the end of the Free Ride promotion, Regular fares for students are only $1.25 per trip, $3.00 for an Unlimited Ride All-Day Pass, or a 31-Day Unlimited Ride Monthly Pass is only $31. AHC students ride for free all year. Passes can be purchased at the SMRT Transit Center and at many of the school locations.

SMRT is committed to enhancing the quality of transportation services in Santa Maria and the surrounding regions. These smart and safe changes reflect the City’s dedication to ensuring accessible, reliable, and affordable transportation options for all residents. Santa Maria is a Smart City, Safe City. For more information about SMRT, visit www.rideSMRT.org.

