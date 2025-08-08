Santa Maria Regional Transit Offers Free Rides for Back-To-School
Below is a press release from the City of Santa Maria regarding free Santa Maria Regional Transit rides for the back-to-school season
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) is helping local families get ready for the new school year by offering free rides on all SMRT routes, starting from Monday, August 11th to Friday, August 22nd, which aligns with the first two weeks of school in Santa Maria.
The back-to-school season can be an exciting and stressful time for parents and students, with many families juggling school drop-offs and their own daily commutes. By making all rides free the first two weeks of school, SMRT aims to make school commuting easier for students and parents/guardians.
“SMRT has seen an average of 22 percent increase in ridership year-over-year the last four years. Public transit has been particularly popular with families with high school and junior high students,” Transit Services Manager Gamaliel Anguiano said. “This fall school year is looking to be another busy season, and we are happy to welcome back students into the ridership mix.”
All of Santa Maria’s high schools are served by public transit. Options include:
- Pioneer Valley High School: served by Routes 2, 3, 9 and 13x
- Santa Maria High School: served by Routes 4, 11A and 11B
- Righetti, Saint Joseph and Delta High Schools: served by Routes 6 and 12x
- Allan Hancock Community College: served by Routes 5, 7, 20 and 30
At the end of the Free Ride promotion, Regular fares for students are only $1.25 per trip, $3.00 for an Unlimited Ride All-Day Pass, or a 31-Day Unlimited Ride Monthly Pass is only $31. AHC students ride for free all year. Passes can be purchased at the SMRT Transit Center and at many of the school locations.
SMRT is committed to enhancing the quality of transportation services in Santa Maria and the surrounding regions. These smart and safe changes reflect the City’s dedication to ensuring accessible, reliable, and affordable transportation options for all residents. Santa Maria is a Smart City, Safe City. For more information about SMRT, visit www.rideSMRT.org.
Department: Public Works / Transit Division
Contact Person: Gamaliel Anguiano, Transit Services Manager
Telephone Number: (805) 925-0951 ext. 2480
E-mail Address: SMRTComments@cityofsantamaria.org
Traducción al Español:
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Regional Tránsito (SMRT) está ayudando a las familias locales a prepararse para el nuevo año escolar ofreciendo viajes gratuitos en todas las rutas de SMRT, desde el lunes 11 de agosto hasta el viernes 22 de agosto, lo que coincide con las dos primeras semanas de clases en Santa María.
La vuelta al cole puede ser una época emocionante y estresante para padres y alumnos, ya que muchas familias tienen que compaginar el traslado de los niños al colegio con sus propios desplazamientos diarios. Al ofrecer viajes gratuitos durante las dos primeras semanas de clase, SMRT pretende facilitar el desplazamiento al colegio de alumnos y padres/tutores.
“SMRT ha registrado un aumento medio del 22 % en el número de pasajeros en los últimos cuatro años. El transporte público ha sido especialmente popular entre las familias con estudiantes de secundaria y bachillerato”, afirmó Gamaliel Anguiano, director de servicios de transporte. “Este otoño se prevé otra temporada muy ajetreada, y estamos encantados de dar la bienvenida a los estudiantes entre nuestros pasajeros.”
Todas las escuelas secundarias de Santa María cuentan con servicio de transporte público. Las opciones incluyen:
- Pioneer Valley High School: servida por las rutas 2, 3, 9 y 13x
- Santa Maria High School: servida por las rutas 4, 11A y 11B
- Righetti, Saint Joseph and Delta High Schools: cubiertas por las rutas 6 y 12x
- Allan Hancock Community College: cubiertas por las rutas 5, 7, 20 y 30
Al finalizar la promoción viaje gratuitos, las tarifas normales para estudiantes son de solo 1,25 $ por viaje, 3,00 $ por un pase ilimitado para todo el día o 31 $ por un pase mensual ilimitado para 31 días. Los estudiantes de AHC viajan gratis durante todo el año. Los pases se pueden adquirir en el SMRT Transit Center y en muchos de los centros escolares.
SMRT se compromete a mejorar la calidad de los servicios de transporte en Santa María y las regiones circundantes. Estos cambios inteligentes y seguros reflejan el compromiso de la Ciudad por garantizar opciones de transporte accesibles, fiables y asequibles para todos los residentes. Santa María es una Ciudad inteligente y segura. Para obtener más información sobre SMRT, visite www.rideSMRT.org.
Departamento: Obras Públicas / División de Tránsito
Persona de contacto: Gamaliel Anguiano, Gerente de Servicios de Tránsito
Número de teléfono: (805) 925-0951 ext. 2480
Dirección de correo electrónico: SMRTComments@cityofsantamaria.org
