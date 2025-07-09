City of Grover Beach kicks off Annual Summer Concert Series

Below is a press release from the City of Grover Beach regarding the start of their annual Grover Beach Summer Concert Series.

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The wait is over! This Sunday, July 13, the 24th Annual Grover Beach Summer Concert Series kicks off at 16th Street Park from 2-6 p.m. Opening the season is Careless Whisper, launching this beloved free community tradition with an afternoon of live music, delicious food and family-friendly fun.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the community back for another unforgettable season of the Summer Concert Series,” said Grover Beach Mayor Kassi Dee. “This year’s temporary move to 16th Street Park offers a fresh setting to enjoy incredible local music, connect with neighbors and celebrate everything that makes our City such a special place to live and visit.”

Running through Aug. 17, this year’s series features a dynamic lineup of local artists and tribute bands, offering something for every musical taste. In addition to the music, attendees can explore a range of food and craft vendors every week beginning at 2 p.m., plus a dedicated kids’ activity area, ensuring fun for all ages.

With construction underway at Ramona Garden Park for a major renovation project, the City has temporarily relocated the Summer Concert Series to 16th Street Park (at 16th Street and Mentone Avenue). The park’s open space, lush lawn and convenient parking make it the perfect spot to enjoy the summer concert experience.

“With a great venue, a variety of local vendors and an unforgettable lineup, we’re pulling out all the stops to make this year’s concert series the best it can be,” said Grover Beach City Manager Matt Bronson. “16th Street Park is the perfect backdrop for a summer of great music and community fun, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

This year’s talented Summer Concert Series acts include:

July 13: Careless Whisper

July 20: Dark Desert Highway

July 27: Erin and the Earthquakes

August 3: Steppin’ Out

August 10: Josh Rosenblum Band

August 17: Stevie Nicks Illusion

The City of Grover Beach extends heartfelt thanks to the generous sponsors whose support helps bring this beloved community tradition to life:

Title Sponsor: Mechanics Bank

Artist Sponsor: Astound Broadband

Promotional Sponsor - New Times

Family Activities Sponsor: Coastal Community Builders

General Sponsors: 95.3 the Beach, Cannon Engineering, First 5 SLO County, Central Coast Party Factory, and Threadhead Embroidery.

For more information on the 2025 Summer Concert Series, visit the City’s website.