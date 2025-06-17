Santa Barbara’s Annual Fourth of July Celebration returns to the Waterfront

Below is a press release from the City of Santa Barbara regarding their annual Fourth of July Celebration event at the waterfront.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The City of Santa Barbara has announced the return of the annual Fourth of July Celebration. Hosted by the City’s Waterfront and Parks and Recreation Departments, the yearly tradition will transform Santa Barbara’s waterfront for a full day of family-friendly activities.

Enjoy live music and dance performances at the West Beach Bandstand sponsored by the PARC Foundation starting at noon. Closures of State Street, from Gutierrez Street to Cabrillo Boulevard, and Cabrillo Boulevard from Castillo Street to Calle Cesar Chavez, will allow crowds to take the celebration to the streets starting at 6:00 p.m.

Fourth of July Celebration

Friday, July 4, 2025

Noon to 9:30 p.m.

West Beach (99 W. Cabrillo Blvd.)

Road Closures 7/4/25:

Cabrillo Boulevard - Closed to vehicle traffic at 6:00 p.m. from Castillo Street to Calle Cesar Chavez

State Street - Closed to vehicle traffic at 6:00 p.m. from Gutierrez Street to Cabrillo Boulevard

Stearns Wharf - Closed to vehicle traffic at 3:30 p.m.

West Beach

The day will conclude with a 20-minute fireworks display at approximately 9:00 p.m., presented by Garden State Fireworks and sponsored by the City’s Waterfront Department. Longtime community event media partners KjEE (92.9 FM) will simulcast the soundtrack, and the show will be livestreamed on KEYT.com.

Fourth of July Celebration Schedule: (subject to change)

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Goodlanders

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Peer Pressure

3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. – The Three Combroneros

4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – Walking Coco

5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – The Other Woman

6:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. – Ladyfinger

7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. – East Valley Rd

8:00 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. – False Puppet

9:00 p.m. – 9:20 p.m. – Fireworks!

Cabrillo Boulevard Sidewalk at West Beach

Enjoy a special street fair with festive food vendors from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., sponsored by the PARC Foundation. This year’s vendors include Tink’s Old Fashioned Hot Dogs, Lidos Philly Cheese Steaks, Timbers Roadhouse, G Brothers Kettle Corn, Elubia’s Kitchen, and The Deli Doctor.

For more event information, including parking and road closures, visit Fourth of July Celebration

For more information about the Parks and Recreation Community Foundation, visit PARC Foundation.

July 5 th Beach Cleanup Volunteer Opportunity

On July 5, the City will partner with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper to host beach cleanups at nearby beaches to ensure any litter left over from the holiday does not make its way to the ocean. Cleanups will take place at Leadbetter Beach, West Beach, and East Beach. Gloves and buckets will be provided for all volunteers.

July 5th Beach Cleanup