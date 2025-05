Road Closures Expected Ahead of Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade

Below is a press release from the City of Santa Maria regarding road closures in the area due to The 82nd annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade on Saturday, May 31st.

The 82nd annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade on Saturday, May 31st along Broadway (Highway 135) brings a road closure and parking restrictions.

The Broadway closure will begin between 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. from Mill Street to Enos Drive. After 7:30 a.m. no parking is allowed on the parade route on Broadway between Fesler Street and Enos Drive. All cars parked in that zone after 7:30 a.m. will be towed at owner's expense. Broadway will re-open shortly after the conclusion of the parade, which is estimated to be about 12:00 p.m. (noon).

Parade entries must be in place by 8:00 a.m. The parade begins at 10:00 a.m. at Broadway and Mill Street and heads south. It features marching bands, youth floats, equestrian groups, local dignitaries, and antique vehicles.

Battles and Fesler roads will be open to cross Broadway. In an extreme emergency Main Street, Cook Street, and Stowell Road will have law enforcement officers present to assist emergency traffic across Broadway.

For parade spectators coming entering Santa Maria from Highway 101, they are advised to exit the freeway at the Stowell Road exit, if they wish to view from the Stowell shopping center area and vicinity. If they want to view the parade north of City Hall, visitors should exit on Main Street.



Additional information about the Elks Rodeo Parade is online at www.elksrodeoparade.com. Questions may be directed to the City of Santa Maria at (805) 925-0951 extension 2372.