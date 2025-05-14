Low Income Mark in Santa Barbara County Could be Shocking to Those Making Good Salaries

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – That college degree earned a few years ago and the thought of making around $100,000 a year someday soon may not be enough in Santa Barbara County.

A new report says a single person making $98,850 in Santa Barbara County is still considered low income.

In the Bay area – Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Francisco counties that figure is $100,000.

This comes at a time when social service and non-profit groups serving those living on the edge say their numbers are growing and the demand is not going down.

The data comes from the Department of Housing and Community Development.

Some of these figures are used to determine housing programs and funding plans to offset the costs, for example, for first time home buyers and certain loans or other financial assistance.

Both San Diego and Orange Counties have had changes similar to Santa Barbara County.

The high cost of housing is believed to be a key factor in the calculations. A single person making six-figures could be above the median income of the area, but because of the lofty prices for housing, they fall into a low income range.

More information can be found at: California Department of Housing and Community Development