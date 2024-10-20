Sailathon helps caregivers care

VENTURA, Calif.-A sail served as a fundraiser off the coast of Ventura on Sunday.

The annual Caregivers Sailathon took place just south of the Ventura Pier.

All kinds of sailboats took part in a friendly race.

They enjoyed a nice breeze and a sunny day.

Supporters watched from the beach, pier and boardwalk.

After the sail, crews headed to the Ventura Yacht Club to enjoyed a chili and chowder cook-off/

For more information about caregivers or to donate visit https://www.vccaregivers.org