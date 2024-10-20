Sailathon helps caregivers care
VENTURA, Calif.-A sail served as a fundraiser off the coast of Ventura on Sunday.
The annual Caregivers Sailathon took place just south of the Ventura Pier.
All kinds of sailboats took part in a friendly race.
They enjoyed a nice breeze and a sunny day.
Supporters watched from the beach, pier and boardwalk.
After the sail, crews headed to the Ventura Yacht Club to enjoyed a chili and chowder cook-off/
For more information about caregivers or to donate visit https://www.vccaregivers.org