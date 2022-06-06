School of Squash serves up more successful students

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara's 'School of Squash' is launching more deserving students into post-high school education. The organization held a fundraiser Sunday night at the 11-14 Sports Bar on

State Street.

School of Squash's highly successful game plan blends the sport of Squash with education serving 5th through 12th graders who qualify for the National School Lunch Program.

The non-profit has been around for just over a decade and helps place students into highly ranked schools and colleges.

Executive Director Robert Graham said the final accounting isn't complete yet, but he expects they raised about $50,000 during Sunday's event. The School of Squash has 30 kids in the program plus 14 college students and 4 college graduates.

