Paso Robles to distribute Comfort Kits to local children and families in need

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Paso Robles city announced Friday that it will provide Comfort Kits to children and families struggling with such situations as homelessness, trauma or crisis.

Each Comfort Kit includes drawstring backpacks, journals and pens, coloring books and crayons, stress relief and fidget toys, teddy bears and the books provided by the school, according to city officials.

So far, over 80 kits have been distributed to organizations in the city such as El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), and the Paso Robles Fire and Police departments.

Now, over 200 kits await distribution.

Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey said that the idea for these kits began with the library’s goal to increase community outreach and a timely offer from ASB President Malia Gaviola to donate extra books from a recent high school book drive.

Reaching out to ECHO first with the idea, Bailey set about selecting items that would offer children and teens comfort, distraction and enrichment in both the short-term and over time.

Meeting in the library on March 14, Gaviola and her team of teens built over 200 kits in less than one hour, according to Bailey.

"When Malia reached out to us with this incredible book donation, collected by the students of Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, we wanted to find a way to really put those books to good use. We pitched it to some of our partners and they were more than happy to join in," Bailey said. "We encourage non-profits in Paso Robles that work with children and teens in crisis to contact us, so we can make sure that these kits get to the children that need them."

To contact Melissa Bailey, you can email mbailey@prcity.com or call the library at 805-237-3870.

The Paso Robles City Library and Recreation Services divisions are partnering with local agencies for this project.