7 unique and romantic places to get engaged

Patryk Kosmider // Shutterstock

For many couples, an unforgettable proposal is nearly as important as a dream wedding. According to a 2024 survey by The Knot, 83% of proposers prepared ahead of time to pop the question, with nearly half of those spending one to three months planning the big moment—and 22% of proposals happened on vacation.

If you’re hoping to get engaged in a dreamy destination, Fora Travel shares seven ultra-romantic properties with excellent accommodations and a whole lot of scenery for capturing the announcement photo. Now all you need to do is say “Yes!”

Dromoland Castle

County Clare, Ireland

No matter your age or level of sophistication, there’s something irresistible about starting your happily-ever-after in a bona fide castle. This ancestral estate encompasses 500 acres of Irish countryside (including gardens, woodlands, and a lake), a 16th-century castle, and plenty of activities for your storybook stay, from hiking and a fantastic spa to archery and falconry. Cap off the question with a traditional high tea with Champagne.

Dunton Hot Springs

Colorado

This remote 1800s mining town turned elegant hideaway offers a combination of refurbished and individually appointed historic cabins and a handful of luxury tents. The Mountain Romance add-on package includes two custom massages, a half-day private guided activity (such as horseback riding in the summer or snowshoeing in the winter), and Champagne upon arrival, and can easily be proposal-focused. All guests to the gorgeous Relais & Châteaux property have access to the thermal waters via an extremely made-for-social bathhouse.

The Boca Raton Resort

Florida

This grande dame, celebrating its centennial this year, has a little something for everyone—gorgeous architecture, a private beach with zero-gravity lounge chairs, golf, water sports, a 50,000-square-foot spa, and the new Harborside Pool Club, an all-ages zone with a lazy river, three pools, suites with walk-out access, butler service and cabanas, and a series of water slides. Proposals are romantic in any one of these spaces, especially the boat ride at golden hour.

Hotel Rangá

South Iceland

For an out-of-this-world proposal, book into a suite at this intimate Icelandic hotel. Its location, far from city lights, is an awesome perch for viewing the Northern Lights and stargazing. Consider getting engaged during a helicopter tour of the island nation, at one of the many waterfalls, at a candlelit cove, or in the property’s observatory.

Nayara Resorts

Costa Rica

The jungle-chic accommodations across this campus of three hotels all have private access to natural hot springs, some with views of the ever-erupting volcano that creates them. Stay at the adults-only Nayara Springs, a Relais & Châteaux hotel, where you can explore tropical gardens and enjoy a secluded private villa. At the spa, couples are pampered in open-air treatment rooms that are cantilevered above the rainforest. Your proposal can take place in-villa, by your plunge pool, or if you’re lucky, under the watchful eye of a sloth—the property is a sanctuary.

Airelles Château de Versailles, Le Grand Contrôle

Versailles, France

Sure, you could say “oui” in Paris—or you can take a quick trip (just 45 minutes from the capital) to Le Grand Contrôle, the only hotel on the grounds of the Château de Versailles. The carefully restored building evokes 18th-century elegance, and guests have access to an exclusive after-hours tour of the palace, including a private visit to the Hall of Mirrors. Stroll through the royal gardens, picnic along the Grand Canal, borrow a classic Jaguar for a driving tour of the Chevreuse Valley—there’s no shortage of romantic options.

Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Like all Sandals resorts, this recently launched property is focused on couples, and offers the option of accommodations with personal butler service, private pools, balcony soaking tubs, and more. Pop the question on the beach, in your suite with rose petals and Champagne, or on a rainforest hike.

