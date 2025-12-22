The top screen-inspired travel destinations in 2026

StevanZZ // Shutterstock

Travelers are increasingly turning to the big screen for inspiration, choosing destinations they’ve seen in popular films and TV shows. Expedia was first to spotlight “set-jetting” as a fast-growing global trend in 2022, which has become especially popular among Millennial and Gen Z travelers.

According to third-party research from Expedia Group’s Unpack ’26 Travel Trends Report, interest in set-jetting continues to rise: 53% of travelers say they’re more interested in taking a screen-inspired trip than they were a year ago. Millennials and Gen Z are driving the momentum, with 81% planning a getaway based on a destination they’ve seen on screen.

So, what are the top pop-culture-inspired vacations to watch for in 2026?

Yorkshire, UK

The dales and moors of Yorkshire are a well-established muse for writers and visual artists. Most recently, the region has served as the romantic location for “Wuthering Heights” and “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.” The North Yorkshire Moors Railway and the Yorkshire Dales make appearances in both and are a must-see when visiting. Make sure to squeeze in a visit to the Brontë Parsonage Museum, where the Brontë family lived from 1820 to 1861. The historic space offers fascinating insight into the lives of the three Brontë sisters and the world that inspired “Wuthering Heights.”

Tuscany, Italy

Tuscany, Italy, has long been a go-to destination for travelers interested in Renaissance art and architecture, picturesque towns, and an unforgettable dining scene. It’s no wonder that it’s also a popular filming location, too. Tuscany basically serves as a supporting character in Noah Baumbach’s new film “Jay Kelly,” which stars George Clooney and Adam Sandler. Key scenes from the film were shot at scenic locations like the Montecatini Terme, the San Quirico d’Orcia, and the small town of Pitigliano. From olive groves and wine tastings to thermal spas and scenic walks through Assisi, this trip lets you create a movie-worthy moment of your own.

Samoa, Polynesia

The forthcoming live-action “Moana” will likely inspire a whole new crop of travelers interested in visiting this island nation, even though much of it was filmed in Hawai’i and Atlanta. Not to be confused with American Samoa (although the two are under 100 miles from each other), the South Pacific islands were divided by colonial powers in the late 1800s. Samoa is home to many beautiful beaches, waterfalls, and the To Sua Ocean Trench, a unique swimming hole surrounded by massive rocky cliffs. To see the best that Samoa, Polynesia, has to offer, arrange for a temporary driving license and rent a car; it will save you money and allow you to explore at your own pace.

Dalmatian Coast, Croatia

This stretch of coast is in Croatia’s southernmost region along the glistening turquoise waters of the Adriatic Sea. The region plays an important role in the upcoming movie “People We Meet on Vacation,” where the book the film is based on is featured. This ancient seaside town has appeared in plenty of other popular films and television shows. The old city of Dubrovnik was used as the main location of King’s Landing in “Game of Thrones.” Since peak tourism season runs from June to mid-September, look for trips in April or May if you are looking to travel on a budget and enjoy the sights with thinner crowds.

Peloponnese, Greece

Peloponnese, Greece, is the literal place where legends are made as the region is the epicenter of Greek mythology. This is where Hercules is said to have been born, where you will find the entrance to Hades’ Underworld and the home of Jason and Medea. It’s filled with ancient ruins, beautiful beaches, and unspoiled rugged landscapes perfect for hiking and scuba diving. The ancient city also served as a location for Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.” The film crew utilized old castles, an archaeological palace, and a beach-adjacent cave as key set locations. The best time to visit is from March to late May before the busy summer season picks up.

Los Angeles, US

Los Angeles might be one of the most visited set-jetting vacation destinations. The City of Angels has drawn visitors with stars in their eyes for decades. The mild weather, easy access to hiking trails, helicopter rides over the Hollywood sign, and chance to rub elbows with Hollywood’s elite are all part of the appeal. Set-jetting to Los Angeles gives travelers a chance to see many famous pop culture locations in one trip, including landmarks featured in the top hit “Nobody Wants This,” which was filmed among palm trees, neon lights, and timeless L.A. spots known around the world.

Wellington, New Zealand

The capital city of New Zealand may be small, but it has a lot to offer. For starters, it’s home to the Wētā FX studio, which produced the game-changing visual effects used in James Cameron’s award-winning “Avatar” films, including the newest “Avatar: Fire & Ash.” The compact waterfront city is also great for travelers who love to eat, drink, and thrift. Start your day with a flat white (New Zealanders are serious about their coffee), check out the secondhand stores on Cuba Street, and grab a tasty craft beer from one of the dozens of local breweries before you grab dinner.

Palawan, Philippines

This southwestern jungle island is one of the most biodiverse islands in the Philippines and is known as “the last ecological frontier” of the region. There are hidden lagoons, subterranean rivers, and large marine sanctuaries with over 800 species of fish. It’s no surprise that this picturesque paradise was chosen as the filming location for the forthcoming romantic comedy “The Last Resort” starring Daisy Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich. The film centers on a main character who becomes captivated by the beauty of the Philippines after visiting a resort property.

May your main-character energy shine bright wherever you decide to set-jet to in 2026.

