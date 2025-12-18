8 American cities you're probably pronouncing wrong: A celebration of local quirks

Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

Across the United States, the unique pronunciation of local cities and towns is more than just a quirk of regional dialects — it is a cultural touchstone shared with new arrivals, tourists, and even other residents themselves. Both regional accents and linguistic history play a role in this fun aspect of American life.

While there are a myriad of cities across the U.S. with complicated names that are frequently mispronounced, there are eight famous cities in particular that stand out. PeopleWin put together a list of these commonly mispronounced American cities, along with the entertaining origins of the mistake.

1. Louisville, Kentucky

The largest city in Kentucky, and located on the Ohio River, Louisville is the first city on the list.

Correct pronunciation: LOO-uh-vul

Common mispronunciation: LOO-e-Ville or LOO-is-ville

Origin story: Louisville was founded back in 1779 and was named in honor of King Louis XVI of France. While the French origin would imply that ‘LOO-is-ville’ would be more accurate, regional dialectics and local usage ultimately compressed parts of the name.

2. Boise, Idaho

Boise is the largest and capital city of Idaho, sitting right along the Boise River in the southwestern part of the state. Now home to a variety of diversified industries, this city has troubled some with its pronunciation.

Correct pronunciation: BOY-see

Common mispronunciation: BOY-zee or BOY-say

Origin story: The name Boise, as outlined in an excerpt from the Idaho State Historical Society, originally came from French-speaking fur trappers who named the Boise River. Both mispronunciations are commonly reported, but “BOY-see” is the long-favored option by residents.

3. Puyallup, Washington

Perhaps one of the lesser-known cities on the list, Puyallup is located in an agricultural valley in Washington state. With a name meaning “generous people” in the original Puyallup language, its pronunciation has long been debated.

Correct pronunciation: Pyu-yal-up

Common mispronunciation: Pew-yall-up or Pew-YELL-up

Origin story: Because the spelling of the name starts with “Pu,” many newcomers accidentally overemphasize the letters or treat the “yallup” as a second syllable with an extended drawl.

4. Des Moines, Iowa

Serving as the capital of Iowa, Des Moines is a city marked by manufacturing. Whether it be tires, machinery, or tools, factories in Des Moines produce goods used all across the country. Despite this, many people often get the name wrong.

Correct pronunciation: duh-MOYN

Common mispronunciation: Dez Moyne-ees or Dez Mon-eez

Origin story: Des Moines was named after the Des Moines River in Iowa, which was named by early French explorers. As one local outlines, most newcomers are thrown off by the “s” at the end of each part. This letter is silent, an unrealized fact that drives the mispronunciation.

5. Spokane, Washington

Spokane is a well-known U.S. city, which is why it may come as a surprise to know you could have been pronouncing it incorrectly your whole life.

Correct pronunciation: spoh-KAN

Common mispronunciation: spo-CAHN-ee or spo-ZHAN

Origin story: Named after the Spokane people, meaning “Children of the Sun,” this city was frequented by trappers when the North West Company built a trading post there in 1810. Historical inconsistencies and spellings are most often attributed to the errors in pronunciation.

6. Helena, Montana

Helena is situated in a fertile region of Montana, surrounded by rolling hills and lofty mountains. It was initially founded back in 1864, and grew to become a livestock trade center and small hub for manufacturing over time. Its pronunciation can still trip up some people despite its popularity.

Correct pronunciation: HEL-en-uh

Common mispronunciation: hel-EE-nuh

Origin story: Interestingly enough, as reported by local KTVH news, Helena almost received the mispronunciation as its official pronunciation when being named because a Mr. Somerville preferred it upon first hearing. However, over time, the consensus in the town was that the current pronunciation was preferred.

7. Versailles, Kentucky

Versailles, Kentucky was established back in 1792 as a city. The arrival of the railroad, farmland, bourbon distilleries, and more across Kentucky helped catapult it into fame within the state.

Correct pronunciation: ver-SAYLES

Common mispronunciation: ver-SIGH

Origin story: Versailles was chosen as the name of the city to honor Marquis de Lafayette, who was a family friend of one of the founders and a revolutionary war hero. However, natural lingual patterns in the region resulted in it not being pronounced as the same famous palace in France.

8. Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

This little-known city out in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan is situated at the rapids of the St. Marys River. Tourism is the economic mainstay of this city, which is further augmented by dairying and forest products. Its proper pronunciation, for anyone planning a trip, is as follows:

Correct pronunciation: soo-SAINT-mar-EE

Common mispronunciation: salt-saint-mary

Origin story: The origins of this town name are French in nature, as it was visited by a French explorer and missionaries. However, the English dialect keeps the “t” in “Sault” silent, resulting in the “soo” pronunciation.

Learning to pronounce U.S. cities around the country

Pronouncing the name of a city correctly is more than a nicety; rather, it’s an effort of respect. Speech quirks across the U.S. map out migrations, language shifts, and even regional accents. While the pronunciation of a city may seem odd to an outsider, to locals it reflects the unique culture and diversity that develops from generations of settlement and pride.

This story was produced by PeopleWin and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.